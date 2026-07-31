Supreme Court Bars Lawyers From Using ‘Barrister’ In Official Correspondence

The Supreme Court has directed legal practitioners, court registrars and litigation staff to stop using the title “Barrister” as a prefix to their names in all official correspondence and engagements with the apex court.

The directive was contained in an internal memorandum dated July 13, 2026, and issued by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir E. Akanbi, on the instruction of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Addressed to litigation staff, legal practitioners, court registrars and lawyers, the circular is titled: “Prohibition of the Use of the Title ‘Barrister’ as a Prefix to Names.”

According to the memorandum, the continued use of the title before names is inconsistent with the level of professionalism expected within the Supreme Court.

It stated: “I am directed by the Honourable the Chief Justice of Nigeria to notify all Litigation Staff, Legal Practitioners, Court Registrars, and Lawyers that the use of the title ‘Barrister’ as a prefix to names is inappropriate and inconsistent with the standards of professionalism expected within the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

The apex court consequently ordered the immediate discontinuation of the title in all official communications and records.

It further directed that the title should no longer appear in official correspondence, court records, documents, identity materials or any other official engagements with the Supreme Court.

“Consequently, all officers concerned are hereby directed to discontinue the use of the title ‘Barrister’ before their names in all official correspondence, records, documents, identity materials, and any other official engagements with immediate effect,” the circular stated.

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The Supreme Court also charged heads of departments and unit heads with ensuring strict compliance with the directive by officers under their supervision.

The administrative directive applies specifically to official interactions with the Supreme Court and does not prohibit lawyers from describing themselves as barristers in academic, professional or general contexts outside the apex court’s official communications.