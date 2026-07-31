How Eyesan-Led NUPRC Is Reshaping Nigeria’s Oil Block Licensing

For decades, Nigeria’s oil and gas licensing rounds have attracted global attention, not only because of the country’s vast hydrocarbon resources but also because of persistent questions about transparency, investor confidence and the ability of awarded assets to translate into actual production.

The 2025 Licensing Round conducted by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has become a significant test of the reforms introduced by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. Beyond the announcement of successful bidders, the exercise reflected an effort to strengthen competition, improve regulatory certainty and align Nigeria’s licensing process with international best practices.

Under the leadership of the Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the NUPRC oversaw a process that attracted broad industry participation, introduced strict post-award compliance requirements and reinforced the Commission’s “drill or drop” philosophy aimed at ensuring that awarded acreage translates into exploration and production.

The figures from the 2025 Licensing Round illustrate the level of interest generated by the exercise.

According to the Commission, about 300 companies initially expressed interest in the licensing process. Of these, 196 firms successfully passed the prequalification stage, while 143 companies eventually submitted 200 technical and commercial bids for 37 oil and gas assets.

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The assets were drawn from diverse geological terrains, including the Niger Delta Onshore, Niger Delta Shallow Water, Deep Offshore, Benin Basin, Anambra Basin, Chad Basin and Benue Trough.

Perhaps one of the most notable outcomes was that frontier basins areas that had historically attracted limited commercial attention received competitive bids. Industry observers have viewed this as evidence of growing confidence in Nigeria’s upstream regulatory framework and renewed interest in exploring previously underdeveloped basins.

At the end of the process, 31 companies emerged successful across 37 oil and gas blocks, with indigenous firms accounting for a significant proportion of the winners.

For many stakeholders, the broad participation demonstrated that Nigeria continues to attract investment interest despite intense competition from other oil-producing jurisdictions.

Transparency As The Foundation

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A defining feature of the 2025 Licensing Round was the emphasis on transparency.

The process was conducted under the framework established by the Petroleum Industry Act, legislation widely regarded as the most comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s petroleum sector in decades.

Unlike previous eras when oil block allocations often attracted controversy, the current framework places competitive bidding at the centre of the award process.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, acknowledged the significance of the reforms during the Commercial Bid Conference.

“The PIA has prevented discretionary allocation of oil blocks,” he said.

According to him, the law has effectively removed the discretion that previously characterised licensing exercises, ensuring that awards are made through open and competitive bidding.

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He further reassured investors that no government official had prior knowledge of commercial bids before they were officially opened.

“Nobody knows the content of the commercial bid that you have submitted,” he told participants.

That assurance was reinforced by the presence of independent observers, including representatives of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Federal Ministry of Finance, who monitored critical stages of the exercise.

Their participation strengthened public confidence that the licensing round complied with established legal and regulatory requirements.

Beyond Winning An Oil Block

While announcing the successful bidders, Eyesan made it clear that emerging as the preferred bidder marked only the beginning of a much longer process.

She stressed that the announcement did not automatically confer Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs). Instead, successful companies must satisfy several statutory obligations before licences can be formally issued.

“Successful bidders should also note that today’s announcement does not, by itself, constitute the final grant of a Petroleum Prospecting Licence,” she said.

According to the Commission Chief Executive, every successful bidder must provide the required guarantees, pay the applicable signature bonus, settle first-year rent and execute all relevant contractual agreements.

Most importantly, these conditions must be fulfilled within 90 days of receiving the offer letter. Failure to comply carries significant consequences.

“A winning bidder that fails to fulfil the prescribed conditions within 90 days of receiving its offer letter will lose its entitlement to the asset,” Eyesan warned.

She explained that reserve bidders would subsequently be invited, in order of ranking, to assume the award.

The message was unmistakable: the era of holding petroleum acreage without development is coming to an end.

The “Drill Or Drop” Philosophy

Perhaps the strongest policy signal from the Commission was its insistence that petroleum licences should not become speculative assets.

For years, industry analysts have argued that some oil blocks remained idle because licence holders lacked either the financial capacity or technical expertise required to develop them.

That situation, regulators believe, contributed to slower reserve growth and delayed production.

Eyesan therefore used the licensing round to reiterate the Commission’s position.

“The Government is not seeking speculative holders of acreage; it is seeking partners with the capacity, discipline and commitment to deliver measurable production and economic value.”

She added that an award should never be viewed as a trophy.

“To the bidders who emerge successfully, an award is not a trophy to be held. It is an obligation to invest, drill, develop and produce.”

Her message culminated in three simple words that have increasingly become associated with the Commission’s regulatory philosophy: “Drill or drop.”

That principle requires licence holders to implement agreed work programmes, honour financial commitments and achieve development milestones within stipulated timelines.

The policy is intended to accelerate exploration while preventing valuable national assets from remaining dormant.

Positioning Nigeria For Growth

The licensing round also reflects broader national ambitions. Nigeria currently holds approximately 37.01 billion barrels of crude oil and condensate reserves alongside an estimated 215.19 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

According to the Commission, the newly awarded assets have the potential to add more than 500 million barrels to the country’s reserves.

If successfully developed, they could contribute at least 300,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate daily over the next three years.

Such additional production would support the Federal Government’s target of raising national oil production to three million barrels per day by 2030.

Beyond production volumes, the expected benefits extend to increased government revenue, improved foreign exchange earnings, employment creation, local content development and technology transfer.

The Commission believes these outcomes are achievable only if awarded assets move quickly from licensing to exploration, drilling and commercial production.

“The true measure of the success of this Licensing Round will not be the number of winning bidders announced ” Eyesan observed.

“It will be the speed with which the awards move from paper to seismic acquisition, from seismic to drilling, from drilling to development and, ultimately, from development to production.”

The Winning Companies

Another notable outcome was the diversity of participating companies.

Both established operators and emerging indigenous firms competed for acreage across multiple basins.

The commercial bid conference culminated in the emergence of 31 companies as preferred bidders for 37 oil and gas blocks, reflecting a broad mix of established indigenous operators and emerging exploration companies. The successful firms include SSonic Petroleum Limited (PPL 2A29), CFP Pipeline and Flowlines (PPL 2A30), Dutchford E&P Limited (PPL 2A32), Attabanson Global Company Limited (PPL 2A33 and PPL 901), Rosem Energy Limited (PPL 2A38), Pivot-GIS Limited (PPL 2A39), Network E&P (PPL 2A40), Asharami (PPL 2A41), LexOil (PPL 2A42), BVOF (PPL 2A43), Gupsco Energy Limited (PPL 2A44 and PPL 2A51), Saratoga (PPL 2A45), Volante (PPL 2A46), Concept-Reel Petroleum Services Limited (PPL 2A47 and PPL 2A55), Clinton Oil Field (PPL 2A48 and PPL 2A62).

Others are Nuway Oaklane Limited (PPL 2A49), Ramec (PPL 2A50), Italia (PPL 2A53), Blueridge E&P (PPL 2A54), Up Energies Limited (PPL 2A56), AYM Shafa (PPL 2A57), Blackrock Holdings Limited (PPL 2A58), Funtay Integrated Business Limited (PPL 2A59), Riparian Development and Production Limited (PPL 2A60), Nikstallis (PPL 2A61 and PPL 900), Stardeep Petroleum (PPL 2010), Dakoda & U Limited (PPL 308 and PPL 800), Southborne Oil and Gas Limited (PPL 902), Lanaka Petroleum (PPL 903), Highban Resources Limited (PPL 700), and Eyre Energy Limited (PPL 801).

However, the Commission emphasised that the emergence of preferred bidders does not automatically translate into the grant of Petroleum Prospecting Licences. The companies must first meet all post-award obligations, including the payment of signature bonuses, execution of the relevant contractual agreements and the fulfilment of every requirement stipulated under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the licensing guidelines.

Failure to meet these conditions within the prescribed 90-day period could result in the forfeiture of the awards, with reserve bidders invited to take their place.This section flows naturally within the feature and incorporates the full list of winners while reinforcing the article’s central theme that the licensing round prioritises performance, transparency and accountability.

The breadth of participation suggested that investors continue to recognise opportunities within Nigeria’s upstream sector despite global competition for capital.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri reinforce this when he stressed, however, that the new legal framework guarantees fairness and credibility in the licensing process, adding that nobody, including government officials, has access to bidders’ commercial offers before they are officially opened.

“Nobody knows the content of the commercial bid that you have submitted,” he told prospective investors, assuring them of a level playing field.

Lokpobiri also warned successful bidders against treating oil block licences as speculative assets.

Recalling past licensing rounds, he said some awardees merely travelled around international conferences showcasing their licences in search of partners instead of developing the assets.

“In the past, I have seen people go round conferences across the world carrying licences and looking for partners who never came. Those days must be over.

“The licences issued today must translate into actual field development and production,” he said.

The minister described Nigeria as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations, citing the country’s strategic location and ongoing reforms in the petroleum industry.

According to him, developments in the global energy market have further increased the value of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon assets, making investment in the country’s oil and gas sector more attractive.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the licensing exercise as another milestone in Nigeria’s energy reforms.

According to him, the process reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency, competitiveness and credibility.

He added that increased upstream investment would support the objectives of the Decade of Gas initiative while strengthening Nigeria’s position as a regional and global energy supplier.

“The Federal Government remains firmly committed to creating an enabling environment that attracts investment, accelerates exploration and production, and unlocks the full value of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources,” Ekpo said.

He commended the leadership of the NUPRC for conducting the commercial bid conference in accordance with international best practices.

Addressing prospective investors, he urged them to take advantage of the opportunities offered by Nigeria’s abundant oil and gas resources, large domestic market and investment-friendly policies.

“Nigeria remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in the global energy industry,” he said.

Strengthening Regulatory Certainty

Investor confidence is influenced not only by resource potential but also by regulatory consistency.

Industry participants often cite policy uncertainty as one of the biggest deterrents to long-term investment.

Since the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, the NUPRC has increasingly focused on providing clearer guidelines, predictable regulatory decisions and transparent licensing procedures.

Eyesan assured successful operators that credible investors would receive regulatory support where genuine operational challenges arise.

“The Commission will support credible operators through clear guidance, predictable regulatory decisions and timely intervention where genuine obstacles arise,” she said.

However, she maintained that such support would be matched by firm expectations regarding performance.

“Acreage cannot remain inactive while Nigeria’s production, revenue and energy-security objectives are deferred.”

The balance between regulatory support and enforcement is increasingly becoming a defining feature of the Commission’s approach.

The successful completion of the 2025 Licensing Round has also paved the way for future opportunities.

According to the Commission, President Bola Tinubu has already approved preparations for the 2026 Licensing Round.

That decision reflects an intention to institutionalise regular, transparent and competitive licensing exercises capable of sustaining exploration activities and replenishing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves.

For unsuccessful bidders, the announcement provides another opportunity to participate in future licensing rounds under the same competitive framework.

For successful companies, however, attention has already shifted from winning bids to delivering measurable results.

The next 90 days will determine which companies satisfy the post-award conditions required for licence issuance.

Thereafter, the real challenge begins—exploration, drilling, development and production.

The 2025 Licensing Round represents more than another allocation of petroleum assets. It illustrates how regulatory reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act are reshaping Nigeria’s upstream licensing architecture through competitive bidding, enhanced transparency and stronger accountability.

By insisting on open competition, independent oversight, strict compliance with post-award obligations and the enforcement of the “drill or drop” policy, the NUPRC has signalled that the emphasis is shifting from acreage ownership to asset development.

Whether measured by investor participation, the diversity of awarded companies, the inclusion of frontier basins or the emphasis on regulatory certainty, the exercise has underscored the role of effective regulation in supporting the long-term development of Nigeria’s petroleum resources.

Ultimately, the success of the licensing round will not be judged solely by the number of blocks awarded or the value of signature bonuses collected. As the Commission itself has consistently maintained, its enduring legacy will depend on how quickly the newly awarded assets move from paper to production, creating jobs, expanding reserves, increasing government revenues and contributing to Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.

Onuba, a Chartered Accountant wrote from Abuja

ENDS