Aina Takes Over JAMB, Declares War On Examination Malpractice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Friday, formally transitioned leadership as the outgoing Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, handed over to the new Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, at the Board’s National Headquarters.

In a valedictory address titled “History Made, Future Beckons,” Prof. Oloyede described his 10-year tenure as one anchored on welfare, discipline, technology, transparency and networking.

He said the period was sustained by God’s grace and the cooperation of government, staff and stakeholders.

“Whatever accomplishments have been recorded during this period are not mine alone; they are manifestations of His infinite favour and blessings,” Oloyede said.

He recalled that his inaugural address in 2016 was “Let’s do it together,” a template he said guided the reforms.

The outgoing Registrar listed major interventions including staff welfare and infrastructure and noted that the Board committed over N8bn to strengthen employees’ retirement savings, paid “retirement handshakes” of between N3m and N10m to retiring staff, and introduced a “13th month salary.”

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“We also introduced examination duty incentives of 10 percent , which we recently increased to 20 percent, and provided free daily meals,” he said.

He added that the Board reduced the cost of UTME application by 30 percent and sponsored special needs candidates and their guides to exam venues.

On discipline and accountability, Oloyede said more than 10 staff faced prosecution over allegations of misconduct. He linked the reforms to improved financial remittances.

“This is why discipline is incontestable as a cardinal principle of JAMB operations and that accounts for the well-known remittances of scores of billions in operational surpluses to the government treasury,” he stated.

He credited technology for many of the reforms, citing the scaling up of Computer-Based Test, CBT, the Central Admissions Processing System, CAPS, advanced biometric verification, CCTV monitoring, digital PINs and the Remote Authoring and Moderation System, RAMS.

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“What happened last year which made me emotional was a proof that technology has its limits, just like everything human, and eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” he said, in reference to challenges experienced during the 2025 UTME.

Oloyede also acknowledged support from successive governments and governors and specifically mentioned former President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his confidence, and the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, for cooperation.

He praised governors including Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno for donating a mega Professional Test Centre, and others in Rivers, Ogun, Edo, Imo, Lagos, Kwara and Bayelsa for land and infrastructure support.

He paid tribute to past Registrars and said the Board’s progress was collective. “For whatever was done right, it was a collective effort. For whatever was not good enough, I accept responsibility and crave your pardon,” he said.

Oloyede expressed confidence in his successor and urged stakeholders to support him.

“There is no success without a successor and they should rather support and pray for Prof. Aina’s success at this point. Prof. Aina, the sky shall be your beginning, not your limit!” he said.

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In his acceptance remarks, Aina described the appointment as “a solemn call to serve one’s country” and pledged to run JAMB with integrity, fairness and diligence.

“I assure Mr. President, and indeed everyone in Nigeria, that I shall discharge this responsibility with integrity, with fairness, diligence, and an unwavering commitment to the public good,” Aina said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and also appreciated the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad.

Aina, who served as a National Youth Corps member in JAMB nearly 20 years ago, said he returns with greater respect for the responsibility while describing JAMB not just as an examination body but as “the bridge between aspiration and opportunity for millions of young Nigerians.”

“The office I assume today does not belong to me. It belongs to every young Nigerian whose future passes through JAMB,” he stated.

The new Registrar said his leadership would focus on systems over personalities.

“If at the end of my stewardship, JAMB becomes less dependent on individuals and more dependent on strong systems, less vulnerable to personalities, and more resilient because of its culture, then I shall consider my service worthwhile,” he said.

He made the protection of the integrity of JAMB his first commitment and issued a direct warning to those involved in malpractice.

“To those who organise examination malpractice… To those who compromise CBT centres… Hear me clearly. Your business is with the wrong institution. JAMB will continue to deploy every lawful, technological, administrative, and investigative measure available to detect, deter, and prosecute examination malpractice,” Aina said.

He also stressed empathy in service delivery, saying the Board must reduce stress and anxiety for candidates and parents.

“Every interaction with JAMB should leave a customer feeling more informed, more respected, and less anxious than when they arrived,” he said.

Aina called on staff to bring ideas and challenge outdated processes, and appealed to Vice Chancellors, Provosts, sister agencies and parents for partnership. He concluded with a pledge to be guided by one question in decision-making.

“Before we answer an email, before we approve a document… let us each ask ourselves, will what I do today make it easier or harder for an honest Nigerian child to realise their dreams? If the answer is harder, then we must not do it,” he said.