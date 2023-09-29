32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 4-Year-Old Baby In Adamawa

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Operatives of Adamawa State Police Command attached to Girei Division, have arrested a 32-year-old man, Mika Bitrus for raping a 4-year-old baby in Adamawa.

According to a press release Ref No. CZ :5300/ADS/PPRO/VOL.4/42 made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday, by the Command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the suspect is a resident of Sangere in Girei local government area.

Advertisement

Nguroje said Bitrus was arrested by the Command attached to Girei Division while on the Confidence Building Patrol along Sangere, Girei.

He said the Suspect was arrested following a complaint made by Fatsuma Abdullahi, a mother to the Victim.

He said, “Investigation so far reveals that the Suspect is a Carpenter and a father of one.

“He took advantage of the victim who happened to be his neighbour. The Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola assured that Criminals of Such attitude will never escape punishment.”

Advertisement

This is the second time in the month of September, this website is reporting cases of rape involving neighbours.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported on 19th September, 2023 that the Adamawa State police command apprehended one Jaafar Adamu, a 36-year-old man who allegedly raped his 21-years-old neighbour’s wife in Angwan Diocese in Kala’a, Hong local government area.

Nguroje said the suspect who is a resident of Angwan Diocese Kala’a took advantage of his neighbour’s absence who went to farm and wore a black face mask before raping the neighbour’s wife.