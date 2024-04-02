Police Arrest Suspected Kidnapper Collecting Ransom In Adamawa

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper, Roland Raymond, a 32-year-old man for criminal intimidation and associated kidnapping.

According to the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Suleiman Nguroje, the suspect, a resident of Detti village, Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa, was arrested while trying to collect ransom from the victims.

He said the suspect was arrested following a report by Alhaji Yahya Congo and Abraham Paul, saying that the suspect called them on phone and demanded the sum of N600k or risk being kidnapped.

Upon receipt of the complaints, the police in Ganye Division, in collaboration with hunters, swiftly mobilised and arrested the suspect at the point of collecting the demanded money.

Nguroje told THE WHISTLER that “The suspect will be charged to court after investigation,” adding that he was arrested for “Criminal intimidation associated with being kidnapped. He called and threatened to kidnap someone if he didn’t pay ransom.”