33-Bag-First-Class-As-American-University-Of-Nigeria-Graduates-266-Students

The American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, on Saturday graduated no fewer than 266 postgraduate and first-degree students of 2022 class, among which 33 got first-class honours degree.

Speaking during the ceremony in Yola, Dr Margee Ensign, President/Vice-Chancellor of the University, congratulated the students and wished them success in their future endeavours.

She said that the institution had produced excellent future leaders who would impact positively in the country and the world.

She said that all graduates were exposed to real world challenges and would apply the knowledge and skills gained in class to create and implement sustainable solutions.

In her remarks, Mary Leonard, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, also congratulated the graduating students and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

She said she was happy that many women were among the graduates, adding that Nigeria had great potentials.

Mr Emmanuel Alakunle, who spoke on behalf of class of 2022, thanked and appreciated Atiku Abubakar, Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Founder of AUN, for the wisdom he brought.

According to him, AUN has made them proud of what they are today.

He also commended members of staff of the university for their contributions to their educational background.

Out of the numbers, 19 of them were postgraduate students while 247 were first degree students.