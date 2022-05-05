42-Year-Old ‘Insane Man’ To Die By Hanging For Killing Ekiti Oba

An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced a 42-year-old man, Ademola Omoniyi, to death by hanging for the murder of a traditional ruler in Ekiti State.

Justice Olukayode Ogundana, while delivering judgment on Thursday convicted Omoniyi.

Omoniyi had on August 20, 2018 at Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole Ekiti Judicial Division, murdered Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu ll, the Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The convict was arraigned for one count of murder contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, laws of Ekiti 2012.

To prove his case, the state counsel, Adegboyega Morakinyo called five witnesses and tendered a medical report, statements of the convict and knife as exhibits.

One of the chiefs who told the court he was present when the convict killed the monarch testified for the prosecution team.

He said, ‘’We were at the palace on that day for Onise in Council meeting, around 7 am, before the meeting began, Omoniyi entered the palace and sat on Kabiyesi’s seat but the chiefs frowned at his action and drove him away.

“After the meeting, late Onise in company of his male clerk were attacked while walking back to the main palace.

”After stabbing the victim with a knife, Omoniyi, started parading himself as the king of the town.”

The convict spoke in his own defence through his counsel Tope Salami and called no witness.

But the court held that the convict was not insane and subsequently sentenced him to death

The judge while delivering the judgment said, ”This court sentences Ademola Omoniyi to death and shall be hanged until his last.

“May the good Lord have mercy upon your soul.”