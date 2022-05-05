Abuja Community Where Flood Kills Residents ‘Every Year’ Begs FG To Come To Their Aid

…As Flood Destroys Over 200 Cement Bags, Other Valuables

Residents of Dogongada village in Lokogoma District of the Federal Capital Territory are yet to recover from the traumatic experience of the recent flooding that submerged several houses in the community.

The flood affected Dogongada, Damangaza in Lokogoma District, and Apo-Dutse in Gudu District of the FCT following Wednesday’s downpour in the federal capital.

When THE WHISTLER visited the communities on Thursday, some of the residents expressed fear over future occurrences and pleaded with the FCT administration to help address the flooding and save the lives and properties of residents.

Speaking to our correspondent, a resident of Dogongada who identified himself as Peter revealed that the flood prevented a lot of people from going to work as a major bridge in the area was also submerged.

“Yesterday at about 6 am, everywhere was covered with water due to the heavy rain. The bridge was flooded and there was no way to pass, so we waited for the water level to come down before we could go to our different businesses.

A bridge connecting Dogongada village to other communities in Lokogoma District and its environs in Abuja.

“Not just yesterday alone, but anytime there’s heavy rain we are always faced with flooding, and that’s what we’ve been experiencing every year. Car owners usually park their cars whenever it rains.”

While noting that no life was lost during yesterday’s flooding, the resident said there were times when cars and human beings were washed away by the flood in the area.

According to Peter, the FCT administration has made several unfulfilled promises to the residents regarding the flooding problem.

Also speaking to THE WHISTLER, Uti Dennis, a pastor at Siloam International Gospel Center in Dogongada, narrated how the flood almost drowned his neighbour

“Yesterday we were faced with flooding here in Dogongada village after the rain. My neighbour almost drowned at the Dogongada bridge after the water swept him and the car away, but was rescued through God’s intervention.”

On how his neighbor was rescued, Dennis stated that the man managed to climb on a heap of stones along the road while his vehicle was inside the water until people came around and rescued him.

According to Dennis, “There have been promises to construct the road and even make a flyover that will connect to Kabusa” adding that “no government agency has warned them against building around the area.”

Asked how they’ve been coping with the situation over the years, the pastor said, “People are already used to it because it is something they experience every year. In most cases, people are prevented from going to work. We have been begging the government to intervene and fix the bridge and road to put an end to flooding. This is a major road down to Kabusa. We want the government to do something, especially in Dogongada, which will help to save lives and properties.”

Another resident, Monica, who works at No.10 Rosemath Hotel and is also an accounting student of Cross-River State university, described the experience as “terrible”.

She said, “We always experience flooding whenever there’s heavy rain, and it is usually terrible, especially for people that go out for work. Anytime we experience flooding, lives are lost, even last year a man died. On my way to work yesterday I saw a man that almost drowned but was rescued and people helped him to push his car out of the water.”

Meanwhile, when our correspondent visited the Apo-Dutse area in Gudu that was also submerged by flooding, it was discovered that over 200 bags of cement from two block industries behind Cedarcrest Hospital were damaged by flood.

Chukwudi, who is a worker in the block industry located in the area, told this website some of the challenges they are faced with due to the flood.

“The flooding usually happens once in every year, but this year it has happened twice and it as a result of the rocks blocking the drainage behind the fence of this estate, which has restricted the free flow of water causing flooding.

“The FCT developmental control came when we experienced the first flooding in April and we had over 100 bags of cement damaged, but we didn’t experience any damage yesterday during the flooding because we applied wisdom by raising a stand for the cement.

“Meanwhile, 60 to 70 bags of my neighbor’s cement were damaged yesterday after over 50 bags of his cement got damaged during the first flooding in April,” he added.

Development control officials from the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) were seen at the area carrying out assessment of the flood.

Officials of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) were seen assessing impact of the flood.

The AMMC officials told our correspondent that their visit was to find an immediate solution to flooding in the area.

They said the only way to permanently solve the flooding challenge is to remove the rocks blocking the drainage path.

“The permanent solution is to remove these obstacles, the rock over there blocking the drainage, and do a little bit of widening up of the place and observe it.

“The authorities said the houses are in their right place but the rocks will be removed,” said the official who gave his name as Harrison.

He stated that no work has commenced as they were still at the talking stage to agree on what to do.