ABIA: Ex-Lawmaker Endorses Young Aspirant Okoro Uche For Arochukwu State Constituency

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Abia State, a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Luke Ukara Onyeani, has backed a young aspirant, Okoro Kalu Uchenna, for the Arochukwu State Constituency in 2023.

Luke declared his support for Uche at a stakeholders’ meeting of the APC at Abam Ward in Atan Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday.

Okoro Uche, aspirant For Arochukwu State Constituency.

During his speech, Luke said he had been getting calls from various quarters asking him to declare his support for an aspirant he thinks is best for Arochukwu.

He hinged his decision to endorse Uche on the need to have young and vibrant youths take up leadership positions and set the state on the path of prosperity.

“I am so happy that today, a breath of fresh air has come to our Constituency. Uchenna is a young vibrant man and has all the required qualities to take Arochukwu State Constituency to the next phase of development and growth.

“I have received calls from various quarters and I am here today to fully declare my support for him,” he said.

A cross-section of APC stakeholders during a meeting in Atan Atam Ward, Atan Atam, Abia State.

Hon Luke, who represented the Arochukwu State constituency in the 6th Assembly, expressed optimism that the young aspirant will supersede his achievements in the area of youth empowerment and community grass root development.

He noted that during his tenure, he secured over 300 university admissions for secondary school leavers in the constituency and urged Uche to do more for the youths.

He encouraged the aspirant to be steadfast and confident in his ambition as the sky would be his starting point.

Uchenna, a native of Atan Abam in Arochukwu LGA, is a graduate of Education, Guidance and Counseling from the Abia State University Uturu.

He is a media practitioner with vast experience in the field of journalism and human resource management.