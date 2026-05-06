TCN Rejects Blame For Kogi Power Outage, Faults AEDC Claim

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The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has dissociated itself from the power outage affecting parts of Kogi State.

It also rejected claims by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) that the disruption originated from its network.

TCN in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that all feeders at the Lokoja Transmission Substation are fully operational, with no recorded faults, outages, or maintenance activities in the area.

It added that bulk power is being transmitted to AEDC at the required capacity for distribution to consumers.

TCN criticised what it described as inaccurate attribution of faults, warning that unverified claims could erode public confidence in the power sector.

It urged industry players to exercise due diligence and uphold transparency in communicating service disruptions.

TCN stated that it would continue to work with stakeholders to improve the nationwide electricity supply.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to formally refute another public notice issued by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on 5th May, 2026, in which AEDC attributed the power outage affecting Zango, Shetima, Apansede, Phase I, Phase II, Crown Estate, and surrounding communities in Kogi State to a technical fault on TCN’s network.

“TCN states unequivocally that all feeders at the Lokoja Transmission Substation serving the aforementioned areas are fully operational.

“As of the time of this statement, there is no outage, fault, or scheduled maintenance activity on any TCN transmission infrastructure within the Lokoja axis.

“The Company’s network in the region remains stable, and bulk power is being transmitted to AEDC at the required capacity for onward distribution to end consumers.

“TCN therefore dissociates itself entirely from the fault referenced in AEDC’s notice and rejects any suggestion that its infrastructure is responsible for the disruption being experienced by electricity consumers in the affected communities”, the statement reads in part.