Abuja Mosque Imam Accuses Senator Ali Ndume Of Sending Thugs To Attack Him During Sermon

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday adjourned to September 6 for judgment in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Imam Ibrahim Lawal (aka Malam Usama) where he claimed that Senator Ali Ndume and Mansur Jarkasa allegedly mobilised thugs to brutalize him after he gave a sermon at the Apo Legislative Quarters Zone (B) Mosque in Abuja.

Advertisement

Before the judgment date was fixed by Justice M. Muazu, legal representatives of the senator, Mansur Jarkasa and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ibeh Chukwudi were given opportunity to make oral arguments challenging the suit before the court.

In the imam’s application seen by THE WHISTLER, his wife, Shamshiyya claimed that on June 16, 2023, Ndume, who prays at the mosque, furiously left the venue because he suspected that the sermon of her husband was directed at him.

“The applicant admonished people on the importance of seeking knowledge and practicing it in accordance with the holy book and authentic tradition of the holy prophet,” she said, adding that the senator later came back to the mosque to insult and harass him.

She testified as seen in the court documents of the applicant, that on Sunday, June 18, while her husband was about to lead evening prayer as the chief imam of the mosque, Ndume and Jarkasa in company of “mobs”, allegedly collected the microphone and told him that he had been “suspended” by authorities from leading prayers.

“The applicant was flabbergasted on the whole incidence therefore, he insisted on leading the prayers but one of the elderly members of the mosque advised him to leave the mosque and he left immediately,” she said.

Advertisement

According to her, the matter was reported to the Police Division in Apo but when her husband was returning home, “before he knew it, the mobs on the instruction of 1st Respondent (Ndume) and Jarkasa attacked him by hitting him on the head which caused a serious injury to his head.”

Among other reliefs, the applicant’s lawyer, Al-bashir Lawal Likko prayed the court for “a declaration that the humiliation, assault, beating, grievous bodily harm and injuries inflicted on the Applicant by mobs mobilized by the 1st and 2nd Respondents constitutes a violation of the Applicant’s right to dignity of human person guaranteed by Section 34 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As amended).”

He added that when the matter was reported to the Apo Police Division, his client and others were eventually arrested for public disturbance and sued before the Magistrate court.

But in their counter affidavit and preliminary objection, counsel for Ndume and Jarkasa, Ben Jones Akpan urged the court to dismiss the application for being frivolous and aimed at “gold digging”.

In his counter affidavit and preliminary objection seen by THE WHISTLER, he told the court that the imam was suspended by the Mosque Committee for alleged misconduct bordering on poor service delivery and allowing “unauthorised persons” to sleep in the mosque.

Advertisement

Obviously displeased with the decision, Akpan continued, that the applicant insisted to continue performing as imam contrary to the Committee’s decision.

The lawyer said in defiance of his suspension, the cleric rather allegedly brought thugs to have his way into the mosque.

“Contrary to the depositions of the Applicant as contained in paragraphs 9(a-i) of the affidavit, the members of the Mosque Committee pleaded with the Applicant to adhere to the suspension letter issued to him and quietly

vacate the mosque.

“That the caliber of the Members of the Mosque Committee are eminent

Nigerians, amongst which are a former DIG of Police (Rtd) who are versed with the nuances of the law and cannot afford to resort to self help in resolution of any kind of dispute.

“That despite the plea for the Applicant to vacate the functions of his office, while on suspension, he still came around on the 18h June, 2023 and insisted on leading prayers, but was disallowed and in his stead, his deputy led the prayers for the day, while the Applicant was advised to leave and he eventually did.

“That after this incident, the Applicant left, but surprisingly invited some

unknown faces, thugs/ bandits under the guise of visitors from Katsina state who came armed with Matchets, knives and other dangerous weapons and invaded the premises of the Mosque and assaulted worshippers,” he contended.

Advertisement

Akpan said as a result of the invasion by thugs and unknown persons, the police was quickly informed and they arrested the situation.

“The arrival of the Police to the scene brought some sanity to already

rowdy situation and eventually averted bloodshed,” Akpan said, urging the court to dismiss the case.

On his part, Mr. O. OSho, counsel for the CSP told the judge to dismiss the suit for being an abuse of court process.

He argued that the applicant has been charged by the Nigeria Police Force for alleged criminal offences.

The court subsequently adjourned for judgement.