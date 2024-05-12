‘Mental Health Issues Are All Around Us’ — Sanwo-Olu Praises Prince Harry, Meghan For Working With Nigeria’s Military

743 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for working with Nigeria’s military on mental health.

The governor gave the commendation on Sunday while speaking with journalists after a closed door meeting with the British Royal couple during a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina.

Prince Harry, accompanied by his wife, Meghan, is on a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.

His visit followed an invitation by Nigeria’s military high command, and the nation’s debut appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games, held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The military high command is also bidding to host the Invictus Games in no time, and considers the visit of the Duke timely, particularly to facilitate the collaborative effort in the establishment of a state-of-the-art structure where the Invictus Games is proposed to be held.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We are honoured to receive them (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) at the Lagos House, Marina. We are excited about the ideas and what they are planning to do, especially with the office of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, and his wife, Mrs. Lilian Musa.

“For Prince Harry, it has been a very interesting and informative trip to the country. He has seen a lot. And part of the things we are hoping he will take away is the diversity and extent of how big our country is, how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony, and what role Lagos plays in the whole conversation.

“They have been to Kano, Abuja, and now Lagos. I am sure they have their own experience of what Nigeria looks like. We have extended an additional invitation to them that they can always come back when they want to.

“We are indeed happy for what they are doing, especially for our military men, on the conversation around mental health issues and how they can galvanise their various NGOs to ensure that people who require their support, both in the military and private, can seek that support.

“Mental health issues are all around us. Denial and stigmatisation are some of the things we talked about. And more importantly, at what point in Nigeria can we have the Invictus Games that Prince Harry is known for so that the true Nigerian competitiveness can also be reflected in those games.”

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry In 2014 is an international multi-sport event for Wounded, Injured, and Sick (WIS) military personnel that offers support, recovery pathway, and rehabilitation for the personnel, post injury.