Ada Ameh: Benue Lost An Amazon–Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Wednesday, described the death of veteran actress, Ada Ameh, as a monumental loss to the country.

He said in a release by his special assistant on media, Nathaniel Ikyur, that, “In Ada Ameh, Benue State has lost an amazon of inestimable value. Through her personal commitment and industry, she promoted the rich culture and tradition of the state at the global stage.”

According to him, Ada’s exit created a huge vacuum in Benue State, especially in the entertainment industry, adding that, ‘millions of citizens, especially the movie industry enthusiasts, will miss Ada because of her unique style’.

Quoting him, “Her death at this time is heart rending. A lot of youngsters looked up to her as a role model and she actually mentored many.

“There were no dull moments around her during her lifetime. She radiated warmth and brought pleasantries to many homes across the globe. We shall sorely miss her.”

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased is from Idoma extraction of Benue State.