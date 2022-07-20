POS Operator Sentenced To Prison For Diverting Customer’s Money 

One Tijjani Mohammed Bulama, a Point of Sales (POS) Operator in Maiduguri, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment.

He was convicted and sentenced by Justice Musa Mustapha of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Bulama was charged with criminal misappropriation and prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal Command.

His arrest and prosecution followed an investigation revealing his criminality in diverting the sum of N1.5m which a customer had asked him to transfer to another recipient.

The defendant, Mustapha, had pleaded guilty to the amended charge.