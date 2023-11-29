Adamawa Govt Awards Reconstruction Of 42km NYSC Camp–Boron Road For N836m

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Executive Council has approved the reconstruction of 42km road stretching from National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Damare to Borong community.

The State Commissioner of Education, Dr Umar Garba Pella disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the council meeting that was held in the Government House, Yola which was presided over by the State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

According to Dr Pella, the road project covers the 2 Local Government Areas of Girei and Demsa and will cost over N836m.

He said the project was awarded to Hydro Source and Resource Nigeria Limited and has the completion period of 12 Months.

He further disclosed that the council has also approved over N117m variation for the construction of a modern laboratory at Specialist Hospital, Yola.

Pella said the project was initially awarded at over N578m adding that the variation was to cover the cost of increased price of building materials.