Accountant Trailed From Bank, Shot By Gunmen At Cross River Secretariat

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An accountant with the Cross River Ministry of Education was on Wednesday shot when gunmen trailed him to the old Government Secretariat near Government House in Calabar.

The accountant, who was shot on the thigh, was trailed to the secretariat from a bank where he had gone to make some withdrawals.

Advertisement

The two gunmen were said to have trailed the victim to his office complex where they forcefully took the bag containing money from him after shooting him at close range.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the story, said the victim was immediately rushed to the Naval Referral hospital for medical attention.

Ugbo condemned the act, adding that the police were already on the trail of the gunmen who were said to trailed the victim on motorcycle.

The city has recently witnessed a surge in robbery attacks on motorcycles.