JAMB Fixes Dates For 2024 UTME Registration, Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has fixed January 15 to February 26 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application document.

A statement signed by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday, stated that the resolution for the date was made following a series of recommendations from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat.

The board also fixed March 7, 2024 for the 2024 Mock-UTME, while the main UTME will be held from April 19 to 29, 2024.

“Meanwhile, 7th March, 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April, 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as from 10th April, 2024.

“Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information.”