Plateau Massacre: Killings Show Absence Of Leadership, Governance – Adeyanju

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Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has condemned the continued killings in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria, describing the situation as a clear indication of a complete absence of leadership and governance in the country.

Adeyanju, in a statement expressed deep concern over the recurring attacks on communities, noting that the persistent violence has left many Nigerians disillusioned and fearful.

“The continued killings in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria are heartbreaking and deeply troubling. It is increasingly difficult to understand how citizens can be attacked and killed repeatedly, with no clear solution in sight,” he said.

He criticised the response of the Federal Government, stating that the conduct of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is creating the impression that Nigeria lacks effective leadership.

“The conduct of the President and the APC-led government in this regard is creating the impression that Nigeria effectively has no government, and it sends a terrible message both to Nigerians and to the rest of the world,” Adeyanju stated.

The activist warned that the worsening insecurity is damaging Nigeria’s global image and undermining public confidence in governance.

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“There is no greater demarketing of Nigeria than allowing insecurity to become so pronounced and persistent,” he added.

Adeyanju further called on the government to take immediate and decisive action to halt the killings and restore public trust, stressing the need for a coordinated security response.

“Urgent, coordinated, and visible effort must be made to address this crisis and reassure Nigerians that their safety is a priority,” he said.