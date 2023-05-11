Agric Ministry, ACCI To Address Challenges Of Insufficiency In Local Milk Production      

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);





Ahead of the June 1st World milk day celebration, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), in collaboration with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and relevant stakeholders have pledged their support in tackling the challenges in the local milk industry.



The existing challenges will be tackled in a three days summit themed, “Sustainable Dairy” at the Trade and Convention Centre of ACCI from 30th May to 1st June 2023.

This was disclosed in a joint press release made available to THE WHISTLER, which revealed that the event would be organized by the FMARD, ACCI, Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN), Sahel Nigeria Limited, and Agricultural Correspondents of Nigeria (ACAN).

The Executive Director of ACCI-NPAC, Chidiebere Onwumere said the celebration is a day to call to action some dairy policies that are yet implemented for the benefit of human consumption.

Onwumere said, “The event marking World Milk Day is to look at the entire dairy value chain and the challenges bedeviling sufficient local milk production.

“These changes include poor milk collection and cold chain logistics systems, low cattle reproductive health, sparse adoption of modern dairy farming techniques among the dairy farmers.”

He added that the event will create awareness about the benefit of dairy products and push for increased consumption for a healthy nation.

According to the President, of (ACAN) John Oba, the government should encourage more private sector investment in the sector to enhance Nigeria’s attainment of milk sufficient.

Oba said the event will allow stakeholders to x-ray the livestock sector and come up with unified agenda on how the sector can achieve milk sufficiency within the shortest possible time.

He said, “It is expected that stakeholders should use the occasion to sensitize Nigerians on the National Diary Policy (NDP) and the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).”