ICPC To Partner Abuja Chamber Of Commerce, CIPE To Fight Corruption In Procurement

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission in collaboration with Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Centre for International private Enterprise to intensify the battle against corrupt practices in procurement processes.

The agencies jointly launched the Procurement Integrity and Transparency Training Partnership Initiative at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre recently to also fight any related dealings involving vendors and contractors at different levels.

According to the Secretary to the ICPC, Mr. Clifford Oparaodu Esq, the engagement was necessary to reorient and empower vendors and contractors on business ethics in the conduct of their businesses to mitigate procurement corruption.

Oparaodu emphasised the need for due diligence in procurement processes in government institutions to curb corrupt practices and other breeding grounds for illegalities.

He said: “Procurement processes in some MDAS have created a lot of avenues and breeding ground for corruption and corrupt practices from the beginning of the process to the end.

“Most times these processes are manipulated by some staff of the procuring entities in collusion with contractors for pecuniary benefits.”

Oparaodu further noted that the launch would equip the participants with knowledge on tackling procurement fraud and incidences of abuse of procurement procedures.

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Gombe State Due Process Bureau, Mr. Babayola Mohammed Isa, said the procurement process was expected to be free from any undue influence or personal gain.

He also pointed out that procurement and supply chain management contribution was very key and central to good governance especially in achieving efficient and quality service delivery to the citizenry.