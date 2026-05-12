Alex Ekubo Prepared His Will Before Death — Friend

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Concerns continue to mount on social media following the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo sparking widespread reactions from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

THE WHISTLER reports that the Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo passed away on Tuesday, sparking emotional reactions across the entertainment industry

In one of the most widely circulated reactions, actor Godwin Nnadiekwe expressed shock over the development, claiming the late actor had made prior preparations regarding his affairs.

He wrote on Instagram “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo. To think you already prepared your will it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

The statement has fueled further discussion online, with many users reacting to the alleged claim about the actor’s will and expressing disbelief over the circulating reports.