Troops Seize 400 Starlink Devices Linked To Boko Haram, ISWAP

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Troops of Sector 2 of Operation Hadin Kai have intercepted more than 400 Starlink communication devices allegedly used by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists to coordinate operations across the North-East.

The Sector Commander, Brig.-Gen. Beyidi Martins, disclosed this while briefing defence correspondents in Damaturu on Tuesday.

According to Martins, the devices were recovered during ongoing intelligence-led and strangulation operations targeting terrorist logistics and communication networks in Sambisa Forest, the Timbuktu Triangle and other insurgent enclaves within the theatre of operations.

He said the military had intensified efforts to cut off supplies and communication channels sustaining terrorist activities in the region.

“The lifeblood of terrorist activities is logistics resupply, and we are deliberately denying them freedom to move supplies, communication equipment, fuel and other operational items across the theatre,” he said.

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Martins explained that insurgents relied heavily on civilian supply chains and collaborators for the movement of food items, fuel, drugs, communication gadgets and motorcycle spare parts into remote hideouts.

According to him, while some civilians willingly support the terrorists, others are forced into collaboration through threats and intimidation.

“There is a high level of collusion between some members of the civil populace and the terrorists. Some do it willingly, while others are forced through threats and coercion,” he stated.

The commander disclosed that troops had infiltrated several logistics and transport networks linked to the insurgents through coordinated intelligence operations involving transporters, traders and supply syndicates operating across the region.

“It will interest you to know that arrests are made on a daily basis. So far, we have disrupted over 400 logistics-related cases and networks supporting terrorist operations,” Martins said.

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He added that the ongoing military offensives had significantly weakened terrorist supply chains, reduced their operational mobility and forced several insurgents and their family members to surrender.

Martins reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustaining aggressive operations aimed at dismantling terrorist communication systems, intercepting supply routes and restoring security across the North-East.