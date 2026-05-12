Two Suspects Arrested Over NSUK Students’ Abduction

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The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction of students of the Faculty of Engineering, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Gudi Campus.

The Command identified the suspects as Abdullahi Yeyi Haro, alleged leader of the kidnapping syndicate, and Basiru Abdullahi, both from Gudi.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lafia.

Nansel said operatives of the Command arrested the suspects during intelligence-led operations and tactical investigations targeted at dismantling the criminal network responsible for the abduction.

“The suspects, identified as Abdullahi Yeyi Haro, alleged leader of the kidnapping syndicate, and one Basiru Abdullahi, both males from Gudi, were apprehended after diligent investigation and strategic operations aimed at dismantling the criminal network responsible for the abduction,” Nansel disclosed.

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The Command also confirmed the release of the abducted students and said authorities had reunited them with their families.

According to the Nansel, the victims are currently receiving medical attention and support following their ordeal.

The Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, said the Command would continue efforts to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate and prosecute all those involved in the crime.

He reiterated the Command’s determination to rid Nasarawa State of all forms of criminality, particularly kidnapping and other violent crimes.

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing useful information to security agencies to support crime prevention and response efforts.