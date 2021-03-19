AMCON Takes Over Centage Estate, Other Assets Over N3.5bn Debt

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the order of Honourable Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court Lagos Division, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has taken over 13 prime assets linked to Centage Savings and Loans Limited and its Chief Promoter, Mr. Johnson Gabriel Ndukwe, over an indebtedness of over N3.5bn.

In compliance with the enforcement order, which Justice Aneke gave on October 8, 2020, AMCON commenced detailed and strategic enforcement plan amidst the rampaging coronavirus pandemic as the assets are scattered around different locations in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Having met with all the requirements needed for a lawful enforcement execution AMCON on Friday March 19, 2021 simultaneously took effective possession of the properties in Lagos and Abuja.

This was done through its Debt Recovery Agent– Elite Law amidst mild resistance from some resident associations members who apparently may not have anticipated any encumbrances having supposedly bought from Centage Savings and Loans Limited who unknown to them is heavily indebted to AMCON.

The properties in question as listed by the court order, which AMCON effectively took over include properties situated at 18 Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos; Plot 1, Unit 2, Imam Abibu Street, Adetoro Victoria Island, Lagos; Centage Trade Centre, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

Others are Block B, Plot 19 Maiyegun Village, Lekki, Eti Osa LGA, Lagos; Block C, Plot 15, 17, 19 & 20 Maiyegun Village, Lekki, Eti Osa LGA, Lagos; Ivory Garden Estate, Isheri North, Magoro, Lagos; 20 Plots of Land at Ibu Ominla, Ogombo Village, Ajah, Lekki; No 4 Otunba Tunde Seriki Close and Igo Efon, Lekki, Lagos.

The rest include property situated at Ologolo Road, Maiyegun Village, Ajah, Lagos; No 18 Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island, Lagos; House J25A & House J25B, Road 3 Close, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos; Centage Estate, Apo, Abuja; and Plot MF 472, Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

In addition, the court ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Centage Savings and Loans Limited and its Chief Promoter, Mr Johnson Gabriel Ndukwe.

Recall that the case of Centage Savings and Loans Limited and its chief promoter have been a protracted issue since the loan was purchased during the first and second phases of Eligible Bank Assets purchase from the then Finbank (now FCMB) and GTBank, over 10 years ago.

Since then, AMCON has offered the obligor a good measure of olive branches and explored all avenues to resolve the matter amicably, but the obligor and his company, Centage Savings and Loans Limited have remained recalcitrant and unwilling to repay the huge debt owed the Corporation.

As a matter of fact, the value of the Collateral tied to the loan paled into insignificance considering the debt, which prompted AMCON to carry out asset tracing in line with the powers granted to the Corporation under the AMCON Act, 2019 (As Amended).

The court case between AMCON and Centage Savings and Loans Limited was confirmed on Friday from Abuja head office of AMCON through a press release issued by Jude Nwauzor, Head of Corporate Communications Department of the government recovery agency.