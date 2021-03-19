Bandits Kill 13, Raze 56 Houses In Kaduna

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kaduna State Government says bandits killed 13 people and injured seven in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

Aruwan said the incidents were reported to the government by the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

The commissioner said the armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA. Irmiya Godwin was killed, while his brother escaped.

In another incident, Aruwan said the bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA and killed ten person, leaving four others injured.

“56 houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt. The injured are receiving treatment in hospital,” the statement said.

The statement said a village in Chikun LGA was also attacked; one Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured.

“Troops mobilized to the location to eventually repel the attack.

“Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun local government area, and left one Pada Dalle injured,” the statement said.

The State Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain while sending condolences to their families.