Anxiety In Brazil’s Camp As Injury Rules Neymar Out Of World Cup Match Against Switzerland

There is anxiety in the Brazilian camp after Neymar has been ruled out of their game against Switzerland in Group G.

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their 2022 World Cup opener.

Neymar was tackled by Nemanja Gudelj and Nikola Milenkovic and was substituted in the 80th minute. Neymar left the pitch crying.

In 2014, Neymar missed out on Brazil’s remainder of the World Cup games after an injury from Colombian full-back Juan Camilo Zuniga in the quarter-finals.

The CBF doctor said immediately after the match that, “Neymar suffered a sprain on his right ankle. That area of his foot was swollen, we began ice treatment right there on the bench and now he is undergoing physical therapy.

“There isn’t a programmed scan test yet but we’ll do one if he needs it. But that will be decided according to the assessment we will do next Friday.

“Everybody will remain close to him. Anything we can talk about his recovery, his sequels from the previous injury is premature. We have no answer to that yet, all we can do is wait.”

“The scans showed a lateral ligament injury on Neymar’s right ankle, along with a small bone swelling. And a medial ligament injury in Danilo’s left ankle,” team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said.

Neymar has around 11 days to rest and try to be fit before Brazil’s knockout stage games.