VIDEO: Sammie Okposo Praised God In Last Stage Appearance

Nigeria’s popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, who died on Friday morning, posted a video of his last stage performance before his sudden death.

The late music producer whose death was confirmed by his project manager, Hillary Vincent, was said to have slumped and died.

The death of Okposo, 51, came hours after he shared a throwback video of his praise party that took place on 4th November.

Sharing the video, Okposo expressed appreciation to God with the message, “Throw Back Thursday Sammie Okposo praise party SOPP live in Lagos, Friday, Nov 4th, 2022 was a blast JESUS DID IT.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClWc_JRALK7/

Okposo had in January made headlines after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma, for cheating on her with a lady in the United States identified as African Doll

African Doll accused him of abandoning her after getting her pregnant. But Okposo, while reacting to her claims, told his fans that he would be taking a step back from his ministry to focus on restoration and seek forgiveness.

The musician initially deleted his social media accounts but restored them a few days later.

In 1992, Okposo became a soundtrack producer in the Nigerian Movie industry. This was the official start of his career as a producer. He then switched to making music.

He shook the music industry when he released his first album, “Unconditional Love” in 2000, with the hit single “Welu-Welu,”