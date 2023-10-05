APC To Atiku: We Sympathise With You For Spending Lifetime Chasing Unrealised Dream Of Becoming President

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the world press conference by the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a “drum of shame.”

In a statement signed on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said Atiku has spent a lifetime pursuing an unrealised dream of becoming Nigeria’s president.

Earlier, Atiku held a press conference in Abuja where he appealed to the Supreme Court to defend the country’s reputation.

In reaction, the ruling APC stated that they were unfazed by the press conference, adding that it lacked purpose except for its falsehoods.

The statement read in part: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is unfazed by the press conference addressed by former Vice President and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar earlier today.

“The press conference lacked purpose and delivered nothing except the pitiful regurgitation of lies, mindless distortions, and deliberate falsehood on his infantile obsession with the academic record of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“For several weeks now, Nigerians and the world have watched with incredulity Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s display of utter desperation in his failed bid to become the President of Nigeria.”

The APC described Atiku’s action as desperate and shameless, saying: “Earlier today, he put his desperation in overdrive during his press conference where he addressed some of the issues in his appeal at the Supreme Court and bandying unproven charges against the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a calculated attempt to shamelessly whip up public sentiments and inordinately pressure the Supreme Court.

“We believe Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should have known better than to demonstrate gross contempt of the highest court by making public comments on a matter that he has submitted to the court for adjudication.

“The major takeaway from his Yar’Adua Centre show, especially at question time, was that Atiku harbours deep animosity towards Tinubu whom he believes was responsible for his electoral woes in 2007, 2015, 2019, and this year.

“In desperation, unbecoming of a statesman who once occupied the second highest office in the land, the PDP candidate in the last election has thrown every decency, decorum, dignity, and national respectability out the window on his purposeless judicial voyage of discovery to the United States in search of a magic wand for taking power against the will of the Nigerian electorate loudly expressed in last February’s presidential election.”

The APC called Abubakar “Nigeria’s most prolific election loser and longest-running presidential candidate in history,” saying: “We see his recent US fishing expedition as the last kick of a roundly rejected presidential aspirant.

“While we sympathise with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for spending a lifetime pursuing an unrealised dream, we strongly condemn the perfidious road he has taken and the needless negative exposure of Nigeria and the institution of the Presidency in foreign land.”