APC Wants To Forge My Signature To Withdraw Me For Senate President – Machina Alleges

The Yobe North senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bashir Machina, has raised an alarm about an alleged plan to forge his signature on a letter, to indicate that he has voluntarily withdrawn from the race to pave the way for Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to Machina, when his signature is forged, the letter will be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, where Lawan’s name will be accepted.

A statement signed by Machina’s campaign organisation spokesperson, Husaini Isah, said some elements within the party who are slaves to corruption and criminality are hell-bent on manipulating the candidacy of the senatorial district.

A statement issued on Tuesday said, “Information available to the Bashir Machina Campaign Organisation has it that some individuals have entered an unholy alliance with some compromised leaders to forge the withdrawal letter of Yobe North APC senatorial candidate, Hon Bashir Machina, even after communicating formally to the Party leadership affirming his stand not to step-down for anybody.

“It is sad and indeed unfortunate that after all the cries and alarm raised by the Campaign Organisation exposing a sinister plot to subvert the will of people of Yobe North, some mischievous elements are hell-bent and determined to carry out their criminal offence.

“It has eventually come to light in this untidy business of a forged withdrawal letter, that some compromised leaders have become slaves to corruption and criminality in Nigeria.”

While reiterating his stance not to step down, he added that, “Facts affirming our earlier accusation that some individuals were trying to forge the withdrawal letter of Bashir Machina have emerged, and as a Campaign Organisation, we want to make it abundantly clear that any withdrawal letter carrying the signature of our candidate is a forged document and does not emanate from him.

“We wonder how a sane person could delve into this embarrassing action which is criminal in nature and has the potential of soiling the reputation of the APC as a party that stands for justice.

“We want to reiterate that Bashir Machina’s letter dated 13th June which was sent to the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, still stands and any attempt to forge his withdrawal letter would be treated as a pure criminal offence irrespective of the calibre of person(s) involved.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the senatorial ticket has been a subject of controversy following the submission of Lawan’s name to INEC when he did not take part in the senatorial primary.

Lawan was a presidential aspirant but lost out to Bola Tinubu.

Despite the APC chairman’s insistence that Lawan contested an arranged senatorial election that was organised secretly, INEC has however rejected Lawan’s name, and had insisting on Machina.