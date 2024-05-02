12 Officers Indicted As Military Concludes Probe Five Months After Kaduna Airstrike

On Thursday, the Defence headquarters revealed that it had concluded the inquiry into the “inadvertent” air operation in Tudun Biri and other villages of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The military high command revealed this on Thursday during a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba at the briefing disclosed that the investigation had been submitted to the appropriate quarters.

Buba said, two officers of the Nigerian Army were found wanting and would face court-martial.

He said, “The military has conducted a painstaking investigation into the incident and has initiated disciplinary action against those culpable.

“Accordingly, the affected personnel are to face a court martial for acts of omission or commission with respect to the incident.

“I am however constrained not to speak much about the incident as it would be adjudged as prejudicial being a case before court martial.

“The military will take extra precautions in the future to ensure that non-combatants are safe.”

Recall that over 80 residents of Tudun Biri had lost their lives following an erroneous airstrike, with the Nigerian Army claiming responsibility.

The Army said the incident was not deliberate, inciting the military high command to constitute a panel of inquiry to probe the matter.