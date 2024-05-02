Anambra Man Arrested For Giving Out Under-Age Daughter In Marriage

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A resident of Anambra state, Uzochukwu Okoli has been arrested by the Anambra State Government for arranging the marriage of his underaged daughter.

Okoli was arrested following his daughter’s report to the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare regarding the abuse she was suffering from her father and the man he compelled her to marry.

After the demise of their mother, Chioma Okoli, the daughter who is presently 16 years old, revealed that their father relocated them from Edo state, where they were pursuing their education, in order to find a husband for her.

She alleged that at the age of 14, she was initially compelled to live with a man who was over 70 years old.

However, after some time, she returned to her father’s house before eventually being married off to Chinedu Nweke, a 34-year-old man.

Chioma, accompanied by her older sister, explained that her stay with Chinedu has been an absolute nightmare as she has been subjected to physical abuses.

She said after series of abuse, she took the courageous decision to flee with her 9-month-old baby.

In his defence, the father, Uzochukwu Okoli claimed that his daughter is 18 years old.

The enraged father threatened to deal with the daughters if he regains his freedom.

However, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, directed that the case be taken to court in order for the children to receive justice.

Obinabo emphasized the importance of parents being vigilant of their children and guide them appropriately, rather than force them into early marriages that could ruin their futures.

She said Okoli and Chinedu Nweke will soon be charged to court.