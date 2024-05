330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A section of Ilepo Market at Oke Odo, Lagos State, has reportedly been set on fire after a clash between hoodlums.

Some people were said to have been injured, while some goods were destroyed in the process.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the clash started on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning.

The cause of the fight is yet to be ascertained.

The police are currently on the ground trying to restore normalcy in the area.