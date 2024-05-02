LG Chairman Accused Of Contract Scam In Adamawa 

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A construction company based in Adamawa State, Yargawa Building & General Services, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over an alleged contract scam involving Mr Solomon Abafras, the immediate past Chairman of Guyuk Local Government of the state.

The allegation is contained in a petition obtained by THE WHISTLER, filed on 30th March 2024, and addressed to the EFCC Zonal Command in Gombe, by J.W.Nimfas Esq Midr, on behalf of Yargawa.

Copy of petition filed by Yargawa Building

According to Yargawa, sometime in 2022, he bidded for a contract to construct a block of offices in the Education Authority Department of Guyuk Local Government.

He said the contract, worth N63.3m, was eventually awarded to him by the Guyuk Local Government Council after a contract agreement dated 27th December 2022.

Yargawa noted that based on the agreement, the Local Government Council was required to pay him 40% of the contract sum as the mobilization fee, while 60% of the contract sum shall be paid upon completion of the project.

However, contrary to the payment clause as contained in the Contract Agreement, Yargawa alleged he was only paid the sum of N 23,800,000.00, an amount far less than the 40% payment required to be made upon starting the project.”

Yargawa further alleged that due to insufficient funds coupled with the “fixed duration of time within which” the contract was supposed to be delivered, made him hurriedly source for funds to meet up with the time the project was required to be completed.

“Notwithstanding paucity of funds, our client was able to execute 70% of the project gulping a whooping sum of N40,869,179.86 inclusive of the 23,800,000.00 being part payment of the 40% mobilization fee paid by the Local Government.

“Thus our client incurred additional cost and expenses of the sum N17,069,179.85,” the petition stated.

The petition alleged further that after carrying out the project to the above mentioned level, Yargawa was shocked to discover that the ex-chairman, whose tenure ended in the month of March, had rescinded the contract and embarked on direct Labour to complete the project.

The petition said, “Although, other sources though not confirmed, informed our client that the Chairman has re-awarded the said contract to another company contrary to the extant Procurement Laws of Adamawa State.

“Again, our client was further informed by sources close to the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs of Adamawa State that funds meant for execution of the contract for building of block of offices in the Education Department of Guyuk Local Government Council of Adamawa State has since been released to the Council,” but the ex Chairman refused to pay Abafras.

“He has diverted the same for personal benefit and enrichment knowing fully that his tenure as Executive Chairman of Guyuk will elapse by the end of March, 2024.

“In view of the above, we are of the firm opinion that the conduct of Mr. Solomon Abafras, the Executive Chairman of Guyuk LGA, constitutes serious infraction of our Penal laws as same amount to corruption, contract scam and fraudulent deals which must be checked to save the society from the grip of these senseless corrupt officials.”

Yargawa pleaded with the EFCC “to wade into the matter and cause thorough investigation” of his petition, revealing that his business had crumbled due to the failure of the ex-chairman to pay him for work done.

He said a proper investigation would “further open the can of worms of shoddy deals executed during the tenure of Soloman Abafras as Executive Chairman of Guyuk Local Government Council.”