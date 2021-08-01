APGA Finds ‘Missing Rib’, Reconciles With Ojukwu’s Widow Ahead Of Anambra Guber

Ahead of November 6 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, the ruling

All Progressives Grand Alliance’s Peace, Reconciliation and Outreach Committee, weekend in Enugu, held a closed-door meeting with Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of former national leader of the party.

Bianca, a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain, has not been in good terms with the hierarchy of the party for some years.

The APGA delegation had the speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Victor Okafor; and a former chairman of the party, Chief Victor Umeh, among its composition.

Mr Umeh told newsmen after the meeting that, “For some time now, APGA has been operating with a missing rib. Bianca has contributed to the wellbeing of APGA starting from the time her late husband was the leader of the party.

“However, the important thing is that the ideals for which this party was established must be protected no matter the interest anybody is pursuing in this party. This visit is a turning point in the journey of this party to the gubernatorial election. We are satisfied that as a mother in this party, she has listened to our prayers and pleas.

“She should avail herself fully towards the pursuit of victory for APGA to deepen the hold of the party in the state and to ensure that the legacy left for us will remain intact.

“We are invoking the spirit of Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu as well as his fatherly guidance and blessings as we embark on this journey.”

Mrs Ojukwu, in a speech, regretted that previous efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party had not yielded results.

In her words, “The first and second reconciliation committees made recommendations, but they never saw the light of day. I am very much looking forward to putting behind the dark history of the party and the bad experiences that so many of its members have had and still experiencing.

“We are all looking forward to moving towards a future uncontaminated with the bad memories of the past. We believe that on November 6, we should have a new governor in Anambra under APGA, and we will put behind this very sad chapter of our party’s history.”

Our correspondent reports that Bianca Ojukwu’s cold feet on APGA began in 2019 after she ‘controversially’ lost the Senate ticket of the party.