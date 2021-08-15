Arin Evicted From BBNaija House

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Arin Big Brother Naija/ Internet

Arin has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house during the live show on Sunday.

She spent just three weeks before she was evicted from the show.

Recall, Arin, Emmanuel, Nini, Princess, Saga and Tega were nominated for possible eviction in the third week of the show.

The nomination for possible eviction came after the Head of House challenge that Pere won on August 9.

Arin joins Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice who were evicted from Big Brother Naija house last weekend.

