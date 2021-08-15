APC Governors Storm Ibadan To Woo Ladoja Ahead Of 2023 Poll

The National Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, led the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, on Sunday stormed Ibadan to hold talks with former Governor Rashidi Ladoja.

Sources said Buni, who is also the sitting governor of Yobe State and the APC governors visited the former Oyo State governor to woo him to support the APC in their bid to reclaim the stage from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Former Speaker of House of Representatives,Dimeji Bankole and Senator Fatai Buhari as well as the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in the state during the 2019 poll,Sharafadeen Alli and other Ladoja loyalists were part of the meeting.

Details of the meeting were sketchy as at the time of filing this report but some politicians in the state said the visit was part of the determination of the APC to wrest power from Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.

Ladoja had supported the Zenith Labour Party in the last general election.

His media aide, Lanre Latinwo, when contacted said he was not part of the meeting.

He said, ” Buni led his colleagues and other APC leaders to hold a closed door meeting with Senator Ladoja but they did not disclose what was discussed at the meeting.”