Army Chief Hails Indigenous Combat Vehicles, Applauds Tinubu’s Defence Manufacturing Drive

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commended the production of the locally manufactured Vanquisher Light Combat Vehicles, describing the feat as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s quest for self-reliance in defence production.

Shaibu said the development underscores the growing capacity of indigenous firms to design and manufacture military platforms that meet global standards while addressing Nigeria’s peculiar security challenges.

The Army Chief spoke in Kaduna at the official commissioning of the vehicles produced by Vanquish Industries Limited.

He was represented at the event by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, Maj. Gen. Bamidele Alabi.

Shaibu praised the Kaduna-based company for what he termed “remarkable ingenuity and technical expertise” in delivering combat vehicles tailored to modern operational realities.

He noted that the Vanquisher vehicles would enhance troops’ mobility, protection and effectiveness across diverse terrains and climatic conditions.

According to him, the vehicles are climate-friendly and designed to withstand the rigours of contemporary military engagements.

The COAS also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating policies aimed at strengthening local content and encouraging indigenous defence manufacturing.

He said, “The Federal Government’s deliberate support for local production is yielding visible results. This platform clearly demonstrates what can be achieved when visionary leadership aligns with local industrial capability.”

Shaibu added that sustained collaboration between the military and indigenous manufacturers would reduce reliance on foreign imports and boost national security.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Vanquish Industries Limited, Mr. Zach Duwa, described the commissioning as a landmark achievement for Nigeria’s defence industry.

Duwa said, “This moment represents more than the unveiling of a platform. It reflects vision, discipline and the firm belief that African industry can design and manufacture world-class defence solutions.”

He explained that from inception, the company’s mission was to produce reliable, mission-ready and technologically advanced systems capable of addressing evolving security threats.

“The Vanquisher is built on three core principles — protection, mobility and adaptability,” he said.

He elaborated, “Protection ensures the highest levels of safety and survivability for operators. Mobility guarantees agility and dependable performance across diverse terrains, while adaptability provides a modular architecture that can be configured for multiple mission roles.”

Duwa said the project was made possible through strong institutional backing and strategic partnerships.

He expressed profound gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for his steadfast commitment to strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing.

The managing director also thanked the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs for their strategic guidance and continued support.

He further acknowledged the role of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, noting that its enabling environment had allowed their joint venture partnership to flourish and expand Nigeria’s industrial capacity.

Duwa added, “Today is about more than technology. It is about sovereignty, resilience, job creation and confidence in our ability to innovate at the highest level. As these vehicles enter service, we remain committed to responsible production, strict regulatory compliance and the ethical stewardship of defence technology.”