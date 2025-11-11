ASCSN Releases Identities Of Six Defence Directors Abducted In Kogi

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has condemned the abduction of six Directors from the Federal Ministry of Defence by gunmen who ambushed their convoy along the Kabba–Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

The Directors, who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja for a Directorate-level promotion examination, were kidnapped on Monday, November 10, 2025, in what officials described as a coordinated attack.

Confirming the development, ASCSN President, Shehu Mohammed, and Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo, described the incident as shocking and unacceptable, revealing the identities of the abducted officials.

According to the union’s statement, the kidnapped officers are “Ngozi Ibeziakor, C.A. Emeribe, C. Helen Ezeakor, C.A. Ladoye, J.A. Onwuzurike, and Catherine O. Essien.”

The statement added, “These Directors, who are members of our Union and staff of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, were travelling from Lagos to Abuja when they were kidnapped.”

ASCSN urged the Federal Government to decentralise all promotion and verification exercises to protect workers from similar dangers.

Advertisement

“We have always advised the Federal Civil Service Commission to conduct promotion examinations in the states instead of compelling public service employees to travel long distances to Abuja,” the statement read.

It further warned that “The current security situation and deplorable road conditions expose workers to grave risks.”

The union disclosed that the Defence Ministry had already mobilised its internal security teams to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted Directors. However, the exact details of the rescue effort remain undisclosed.

Despite growing public concern, the Kogi State Police Command said it had not yet received official information about the abduction.

When contacted, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Ovye Williams, told THE WHISTLER: “When did this incident happen? I am not aware, let me confirm.”

Advertisement

He added, “Please let me carry out my finding and get back, I’ll get back to you.”

As of the time of filing this report, the police had not provided any updates on the situation.