Osun Guber: Police Take Over Poll Security, Bar Amotekun

The Nigeria Police Force has barred Amotekun and other non-state security groups from participating in security operations for Saturday’s Osun State governorship election.

The Force also announced a restriction of movement across the state from midnight on Friday, August 14, until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, as part of measures to secure the election.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the police said only security agencies established and recognised under the Constitution and laws of Nigeria were authorised to perform security and law-enforcement duties during the election.

The Force warned vigilante groups, non-state security organisations and other unauthorised bodies against assuming the functions of recognised security agencies or participating in election-related security operations.

Iniedu noted that such groups could intimidate voters, disrupt the electoral process or undermine public peace and security.

“Only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are authorised to perform security and law-enforcement duties alongside the Nigeria Police Force in connection with the election” he said.

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The police urged members of the public to comply with the movement restriction and cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state.

According to Iniedu only persons and categories of movement specifically exempted by the appropriate authorities would be allowed to move during the restricted period.

Political parties, candidates, supporters, and other stakeholders are also urged to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid actions that could trigger violence or disrupt the election.

The police further urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding and report suspicious or unlawful activities to constitutionally recognised security agencies.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 15, 2026.