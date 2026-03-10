Asherkine Dismisses Allegations Of Scripted Viral Video

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Content creator and influencer Akinyemi Omotayo, popularly known as Asherkine, has responded to criticism surrounding a viral video in which he flew a canteen worker he met in Ogun State to South Africa.

The influencer, widely known for producing videos in which he surprises strangers with gifts, cash, and unique experiences, came under scrutiny after some social media users alleged that the encounter shown in the video was staged.

In the video, a 21-year-old woman identified as Chiamaka Clare said she worked at a local canteen in Ogun State, where Asherkine first met her while filming content.

During their interaction, the influencer asked to speak with her after work and later invited her on a post-Valentine’s Day outing in Lagos after she explained that she had spent the holiday working.

The footage showed Clare calling her mother to seek permission before leaving with him. The pair were later seen travelling to Lagos, where Asherkine took her on a shopping spree at several stores before they had dinner at a restaurant.

He also surprised her with gifts as part of what he described as a belated Valentine’s celebration.

Advertisement

In a further twist captured in the video, the influencer told the young woman he would be flying her to South Africa, a moment that left her visibly emotional.

Subsequent clips from the trip showed the pair participating in luxury activities, including club outings, helicopter rides, and other experiences in the city.

However, shortly after the video began circulating online, social media users started questioning the authenticity of the encounter.

Some users analysed the footage and searched through Clare’s social media pages, claiming her online lifestyle did not align with the portrayal of a random canteen worker.

Posts circulating online alleged that she works as a model and interior designer and had travelled outside Nigeria before the encounter with the influencer.

Advertisement

The debate intensified as critics argued that her familiarity with luxury environments and her reaction to meeting Asherkine appeared inconsistent with someone unfamiliar with his content.

Responding to the criticism in a post on X on Tuesday, Asherkine dismissed claims that the video was fabricated.

“I may understand that a bunch of people cannot fathom a young adult living and working in Ogun State trying to make a way for themselves because she ‘looks too good’ for such a job,” he wrote.

He also explained that Clare has family connections in Lagos, which made the interaction and travel plausible.

“This person has a sister living in Lagos. It’s a two-hour drive and she’s 21. I have cousins in Ogun State,” he added.

The influencer further clarified that the viral video was not filmed within a single day as some viewers had assumed.

Advertisement

“I understand that most of my videos span through the progression of a day, but this video spanned over a week after our first meet. I’m unsure how it looks like a 48-hour livestream,” he said.

Asherkine also reflected on his journey into content creation, explaining that he began filming entertainers while still a teenager in an effort to build a career.

According to him, he started documenting events at the age of 17 while studying at the University of Lagos and later filmed music stars including Olamide and Asake.

He insisted that criticism would not discourage him from continuing to create the content that has earned him a large following online.

Asherkine has gained popularity through videos in which he surprises everyday Nigerians, including students, street workers and transport operators, with cash gifts, shopping sprees, school fee payments and other acts of generosity.