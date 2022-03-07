ASUU Strike: FG’s Committee Gets 3 Months To Draft Fresh Agreement With Union

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has given the Federal Government’s newly-inaugurated committee three months to come up with a draft agreement to renegotiate the 2009 agreement between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The committee is responsible for reviewing the proposed agreement and renegotiating the terms therein to satisfy both parties.

The Minister inaugurated the committee on Monday in Abuja.

The FG and ASUU have been trying to renegotiate the terms of the agreement since 2019, however, due to what the minister described as “a number of unforeseen circumstances” the exercise has dragged on till now.

He assured the committee of the government’s support while outlining the tasks they are expected to complete which include; liaising and consulting with relevant stakeholders to finalise the position of the Federal Government on the issues in the draft proposed FGN/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement.

The Minister mentioned other responsibilities of the committee which include “Renegotiate in realistic and workable terms the 2009 Agreements with other University-Based Unions.

“To negotiate and recommend any other issue the Committee deems relevant to reposition the Nigerian University System for global competitiveness,” he said.

Adamu added that the committee is expected to submit the proposed draft agreements within three (3) months from the date of inauguration.

“That is from today, which is the 7th. That means it should be ready by 7th June I hope, or before,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the committee was reconstituted and its members were announced by the minister last week.