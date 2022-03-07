‘I’m Acting APC Chairman’ — Gov Bello Declares 

Niger State Governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday declared that he is the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He made the declaration to the waiting journalists after presiding over the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling APC.

Bello explained that his coming to the party’s secretariat was to enable the state chairmen to take their oath of office.

He said, “The States Chairmen, they took their oath of Office today and we discussed progress made so far on Convention and what needs to be done next so that we will achieve the March 26 date for Convention.”

When asked in what capacity he presided over the CECPC meeting, he said as “Acting Chairman, I have been acting for a while since the Chairman traveled.”

Again when asked if he can confirm the news that he has been appointed as the acting Chairman taking over from Buni, he simply replied, “You said news. No comment.”

As earlier reported by THE WHISTLER, the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has said that he remains in charge of the party while refuting reports of his removal.

His reaction was contained in a statement issued by Mr John Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party,” Akpanudoedehe had said.