At THE WHISTLER Retreat, Industry Leaders Outline How Innovation, Credibility Will Define Media’s Future

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Media sustainability depends on striking a careful balance between financial viability and editorial integrity, industry leaders have said.

The stakeholders while speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at THE WHISTLER Annual Staff Retreat 2026 with theme, “Reimagining The Whistler: Innovation, Integrity and Impact,” warned that innovation, clarity of purpose and audience ownership are now critical to newsroom survival.

Speaking as a panrlist at the retreat in Abuja, Senior Partner at Project by Project, Ms. Yop Pam, stressed that while revenue generation is essential, it must not come at the expense of credibility and public trust.

“The bottom line is important. Media organisations must generate revenue to sustain operations and fund journalism,” she said. “But the real question is: what level of integrity underpins your reporting?”

Pam drew from her experience at Nigeria Info, which she noted was launched at a time when talk radio was not mainstream in Nigeria.

Advertisement

According to her, the platform had to confront difficult questions about how to build public-interest media while maintaining a sustainable business model.

“How do you hold tough conversations with politicians and policymakers without alienating them to the extent that revenue becomes impossible?” she asked, describing the process as one that required deliberate balance.

Addressing concerns about media capture, Pam argued that the issue is more nuanced than public perception suggests.

While acknowledging that political interests may influence some media houses, she maintained that integrity and transparency remain the ultimate safeguards.

“Audiences gravitate toward stories that confirm their beliefs. Confirmation bias is real,” she said. “But when a critical, non-partisan reader examines your story, can they confidently say it is factual, thoroughly investigated and free of errors? That is how trust is built.”

Advertisement

She emphasised that transparency about sources and verification processes are basic standards of professionalism that newsrooms must consistently uphold.

Pam further urged media organisations to rethink outdated competitive models, noting that the digital landscape in 2026 has been reshaped by technology and artificial intelligence.

“There was a time when we compared content output and audience capture metrics in traditional ways. That model is outdated,” she said, adding that innovation must now define newsroom strategy.

Also speaking at the retreat, the Chief Executive Officer of TheCable, Mr. Simon Kolawole, underscored the importance of clarity of purpose in journalism.

Kolawole said he had resolved early in his career not to become “an ethnic champion, a political mouthpiece, or a religious crusader,” stressing that professional consistency over time builds credibility.

“You cannot please everyone. Every choice comes with a price,” he said, noting that accusations of “sitting on the fence” often accompany efforts to maintain neutrality.

Advertisement

“The key is clarity. Be clear about who you are and accept the consequences of that choice.”

He advised young journalists to define their long-term professional vision early, arguing that clarity of destination increases the likelihood of making the right decisions along the way.

On the impact of technology, CEO of Businessfront, Mr. Muyiwa Matuluko, warned that artificial intelligence and platform dominance are redefining audience engagement and revenue models.

“Today, users often see AI-generated summaries before they encounter original reporting. Many do not click through,” he said, describing this as a major challenge for African publishers competing in a global digital ecosystem dominated by major platforms and institutions such as The New York Times.

Matuluko distinguished between “owned” and “rented” audiences, urging media organisations to prioritise assets they directly control, such as websites, newsletters and proprietary research, over reliance on third-party platforms like Google, Facebook (Meta) and X.

“Relying entirely on rented platforms is risky. Algorithms and policies change,” he said.

“Instead of fighting platform incentives, understand them and adapt strategically, while gradually guiding audiences toward owned channels.”

He encouraged media organisations to invest in independent research, data products and intellectual property that strengthen long-term sustainability.

Collectively, the speakers agreed that the future of journalism lies in innovation, strategic audience ownership, financial discipline and unwavering editorial integrity, pillars they described as essential for building trust and ensuring media survival in a rapidly evolving digital age.