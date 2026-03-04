Atiku Holds Strategic Meeting With Southeast ADC Leaders

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has held a strategic meeting with leaders of the African Democratic Congress from the Southeast and other prominent Igbo figures.

Details of the meeting, which signals possible political collaboration ahead of the ADC presidential primary, were shared by the ADC in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the meeting was described as “crucial” in charting the party’s strategic direction and potential alliances as the party prepares to navigate the 2027 presidential primaries.

“The meeting, which took place on Tuesday night behind closed doors at the Abuja residence of Chikwe Udensi, was attended by a high-profile roster of party and regional leaders.

“Those in attendance include Senator Augustine Akobundu, Chief Chekwas Okorie, former Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba, Dr Osita Oruche, Prof. Onyi Nwagbara, Chief Uchenna Okogbuo, former ADC National Chairman Chief Ralph Nwosu, Hon. Uzoma Abonta, Hon. Uko Nkole, Etigwe Uwah, Dr Steve Nwadiuko, Chief Morris Eboh, Senator Frank Ibezim, and Dr Dave Eboh,” the statement read.

The timing of the meeting comes as political parties across Nigeria face a 91-day deadline ending May 30 to conduct and finalise primaries for candidates, following the release of a revised timetable for the 2027 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The revised electoral schedule was announced by INEC, with Presidential and National Assembly elections now slated for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Assembly elections will be held on February 6.

In a statement, the National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said, “The commission approved a revised timetable and schedule of activities following changes in the electoral law.”

The commission further stated that the conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on April 23, 2026, and conclude by May 30, 2026.

INEC emphasised that political parties are required, under the Electoral Act 2026, to submit digital membership registers at least 21 days before any primary, congress, or convention.

Non-compliance, the commission warned, could result in disqualification from fielding candidates.