Bags Of Rice Bearing My Face Not Distributed By Me – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he is not responsible for the distribution of bags of rice to residents of some northern states.

Although Tinubu’s face was boldly printed on the bags of rice, the former Lagos State governor said he is not aware of how the bags of rice came about or those distributing them.

The APC leader stated this after a viral social media video showed some people distributing the bags of rice in the northern part of the country

Tinubu’s reaction was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, in Lagos on Friday.

“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North,” said Rahman.

The media aide quoted Tinubu as saying, “I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan.”

The APC leader is believed to be nursing ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential election.

The removal of his supporter, Adams Oshiomhole, as the national chairman of the APC last year is believed to be aimed at scuttling his presidential ambition ahead of 2023.