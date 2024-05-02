Abia Police Denies Corporal Nwaso Resigned From NPF Due To Ill Treatment

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Police Command has refuted claims circulating online that Corporal Ugochukwu Nwaso, stationed at the Eziama Division, has resigned from the force.

In a statement released on May 2, 2024, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chinaka, declared the information about Corporal Nwaso’s resignation untrue and misleading.

“I still insist that the information is untrue and incorrect. The write-up INSINUATES that Corporal Ugochukwu Nwaso resigned from the Nigeria Police Force and is now a civilian due to ill treatment by police authority. This is misleading and untrue, as the officer remains in the service of the NPF, up till yesterday 01/05/2024,” she stated.

The PPRO’s statement contradicts a previous social media post by @PIDOMNIGERIA, which alleged that Corporal Nwaso had abandoned his post on April 26, 2024, due to a misunderstanding with a superior officer.

“A corporal in the Nigerian Police Force, Ugochukwu Nwaso, attached to Abia state police command, went to his station in Umuahia, dropped his rifle, dropped his uniform, and all the things the Nigerian police gave to him. He packed all his personal belongings in the station and left.

“He said that he is no more interested in being in the force. All efforts made to persuade him to change his mind, proved abortive,” the X user tweeted.

The tweet also expressed concerns about the prevalence of mental health issues and a potentially toxic work environment within the Nigerian police force.

“What is the Nigerian police force doing as regards depression, mental health issues and toxic work environment.

So many police officers are battling one mental health issue or the other without the authorities knowing. Some are battling depression, that triggers them to commit murder. While some are being frustrated by their superiors at their place of work.

“They make life unbearable for them. The work is so toxic to them, that they easily transfer their aggression to innocent citizens whom they are paid to protect,” he added.

The PPRO confirmed that Corporal Nwaso remains an active officer and was still performing his duties at his assigned division as of that date. She questioned the validity of the information used by @PIDOMNIGERIA, suggesting it might be outdated or inaccurate.

“The wireless signal dated April 26, 2024 on which the writer depended is already outdated and does not reflect the current situation. The writer should have gotten in touch with appropriate Police sources before proceeding with disseminating the information. I reiterate that he relied on an outdated document and thereby misled the reading audience.

“As at yesterday 1 May 2024, Corporal Ugochukwu Nwaso was actively on duty at his division. Anyone in doubt can visit Eziama Police Division to inquire if Coperal Ugochukwu Nwaso is still in service or not,” ASP Maureen insisted.

She advised the public to be cautious of unverified information and to cross-check details before sharing them.