Abia AGN Chapter Accuses President of Inciting Crisis, Demands Resolution

The Abia State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has accused the National President, Emeka Rollas, of instigating internal conflict within the state’s branch.

Following their monthly meeting on Wednesday, members of the Abia AGN alleged that Rollas has been undermining the duly elected leadership of their chapter.

According to the aggrieved actors, including Nathaniel Nwoko, Daniel Egwu, and Public Relations Officer Chukwuemeka Onyekwere, David Amalaha was rightfully elected as the Abia State Chairman in May 2023. However, they claim Rollas has refused to recognize his leadership and instead imposed Dorris Ogala as an interim chair.

The Abia AGN members further accused Rollas of inciting further conflict through a petition to the Zone 9 Police Command, falsely labeling some members as belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), discrediting certain members of the Abia chapter through media publications and failing to compensate the families of deceased Abia actors for their contributions to the film industry.

In response to these alleged actions, the David Amalaha-led executive has reportedly filed a lawsuit in the Umuahia High Court to protect their rights. The Abia AGN members have pledged to abide by the court’s decision on the matter.

“We are here to tell the world that the disruption in the AGN within the state was caused by the National office, including President Emeka Rollas. Let them stop creating parallel groups to distract the good works the Chairman is doing here,” they demanded.