Ban On Annual Convention Of Apostolic Christian Church Mission Stands, Abia Govt Insists

The Abia State government said the earlier ban placed on the annual convention of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission in Aba, is still in force.

Reacting to the recent announcement by the church through Tpl Micheal Ugochukwu Amaonyeze the central chairman, the state government in a statement endorsed by the Special Assistant on Religious Matters to the Abia State Governor, Apostle K. C. Wiper informed that His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, has neither approved the lifting of ban earlier placed on the 2024 annual convention nor endorsed anyone as General Overseer.

According to the statement, “It is important to state categorically that the Governor has no role in selecting leadership for the Church, or any church for that matter.

“Government wishes to state that its interest in the ACCM matter is only to ensure against the breakdown of law and order, sequel to the unhealthy leadership tussle going on in the church.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”