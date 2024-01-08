JUST IN: Tinubu Sacks Irukera, Okoh As CEOs Of FCCPC, BPE

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed two chief executive officers in his latest round of sacking of government agency heads.

The dismissed CEOs are Babatunde Irukera, head of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), and Alexander Ayoola Okoh, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

“In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers,” said a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesman.

The two agencies play major roles in regulating Nigeria’s economy and business environment.

FCCPC oversees consumer protection and fair competition, while BPE manages the privatization and commercialization of state-owned enterprises.

Irukera and Okoh have been instructed to immediately hand over responsibilities to the next senior officials in their agencies.

The dismissals are the latest in President Tinubu’s recent changes in the leadership of important Federal Government institutions.

Last month, President Tinubu approved leadership changes across aviation agencies in the country.

Tinubu sacked the Managing Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as well as the Directors-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Also, the president suspended Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, while ordering the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an “unfettered investigation” into allegations against him.

Additionally, Tinubu removed and replaced the rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in what the presidency said was aimed to “uphold the safety, convenience, and comfort of the Nigerian people.”