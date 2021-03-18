Bandits Kidnap Woman, Kill 25-Year-Old Son In Jigawa

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the family of one Alhaji Abubakar in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, Jigawa State, during which they shot his son, abducted his wife and one another person.

The armed men were said to have stormed their residence in the early hours of Wednesday and shot 25-year-old Sabo Yusuf on the chest before kidnapping his mother and brother to an unknown destination.

The state’s police spokesperson, Zahraddeen Aminuddeen, confirmed this to Channels Television.

Aminuddeen said: “At about 0325hrs (on Wednesday), the police at Birnin Kudu received a report that unknown persons trespassed into the house of one Alhaji Abubakar ‘M’ 50yrs of Kawo, Birnin Kudu LGA and attacked and shot his son on the chest, one Sabo Yusuf ‘M’ 25yrs of the same address.

“They (the gunmen) also took his (Abubakar’s) wife and son to an unknown destination. The victim was rushed to Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu and was certified dead by a medical practitioner”.

The spokesperson also quoted the state’s Commissioner of Police as saying that operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the police have been deployed to Birnin Kudu to rescue the victims and arrest their abductors.

Jigawa has relatively been peaceful despite sharing borders with Katsina (in the north-west) and Yobe (in the north-east), where security threats have been on the rise.